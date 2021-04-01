PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,930. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.