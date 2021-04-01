Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 580 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,186,000.

EMQQ traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.76. 3,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

