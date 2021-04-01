Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $280.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,342. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

