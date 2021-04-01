Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $70.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.75. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,940. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

