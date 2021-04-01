Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Separately, TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

BCBP stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

