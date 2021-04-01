Piper Sandler Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $23.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE DK opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

