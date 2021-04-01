Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CBU stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

