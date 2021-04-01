Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canopy Growth in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

