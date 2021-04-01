Piper Sandler Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

