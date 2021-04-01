Piper Sandler Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

RNST stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.