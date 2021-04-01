Piper Sandler Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $15.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

