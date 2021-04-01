Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

