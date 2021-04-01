PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Reaches $108.15 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. PIXEL has a market cap of $108.15 million and approximately $124.43 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,295.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.94 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.00396223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.