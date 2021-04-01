Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 321.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.