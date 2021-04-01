Playgroundz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,669.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

