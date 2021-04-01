Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Pluralsight worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,915. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.