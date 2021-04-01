PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Brainsway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A Brainsway $23.10 million 4.35 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.06

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brainsway.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Brainsway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.93%. Brainsway has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Brainsway.

Summary

PolyPid beats Brainsway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

