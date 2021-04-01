PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $51,167.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 7,485.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

