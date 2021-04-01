Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,764. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.