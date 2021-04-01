PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health ended the fourth quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Solid performance by both Clinical Research and Data Solutions segments is a major positive as well. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies and is also well-poised on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market prospects. Positive momentum in the international markets is encouraging too. Further, a sturdy liquidity position is impressive.The company’s recent collaboration with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics to boost its COVID-19 Monitoring Program is an added boon.The tie-ups with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Deep Lens, Inc continue to buoy hopes.Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, direct costs shot up. Also contraction in both margins is a woe.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

PRAH stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

