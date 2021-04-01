Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 4.9%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.20. 5,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,229,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.