Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 35,910 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.94% of Radian Group worth $113,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

