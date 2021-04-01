Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,052,160 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $129,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 461,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 416,555 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $16,364,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

