Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medpace were worth $108,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $164.05 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at $907,788,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,972,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,012 shares of company stock worth $33,306,627 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

