Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 57,124 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.45% of IAA worth $126,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in IAA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in IAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

