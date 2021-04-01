Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,033 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $125,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

