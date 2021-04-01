Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.65% of Bausch Health Companies worth $122,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

