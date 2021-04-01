Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.25% of PTC Therapeutics worth $135,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $66,548.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,231.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

