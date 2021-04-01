Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

PRI stock opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. Primerica has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.