Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of CoStar Group worth $776,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group stock traded up $25.52 on Thursday, hitting $847.41. 3,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,390. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.17 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $868.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

