Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 69,569 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $516,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average of $280.42. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

