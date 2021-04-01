Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,843,586 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.26% of STORE Capital worth $558,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 44,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,909. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

