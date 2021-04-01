Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 297,710 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,239,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,710 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $921,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 21.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 22,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

