Professional Planning Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $384.06 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.14 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.27 and a 200-day moving average of $366.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

