Professional Planning Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

