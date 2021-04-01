Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 3,034 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.

