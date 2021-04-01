Project WITH Reaches Market Cap of $23.19 Million (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project WITH has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 335,451,107 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Buying and Selling Project WITH

