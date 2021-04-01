Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,333 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

