Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $177,000 Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CBTX were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CBTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CBTX by 82.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

