Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $201,000 Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

