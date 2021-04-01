Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.14 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.