Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

