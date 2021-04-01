Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $187,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

