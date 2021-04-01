Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,690. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.