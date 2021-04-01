Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

LUNG stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

