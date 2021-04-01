Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PGCMF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Puregold Price Club has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

