Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

