PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE PVH opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

