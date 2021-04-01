PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

