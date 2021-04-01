Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57).

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

